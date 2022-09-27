SeaWorld San Diego Announces Arctic Rescue Coaster – Opening in 2023

SeaWorld San Diego has announced the addition of a brand-new roller coaster, Arctic Rescue, launching in 2023!

What’s Happening:

It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.

Arctic Rescue will be a launched “straddle coaster,” similar to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster

Inspired by the heroic efforts of SeaWorld’s rescue team, Arctic Rescue will be the park’s sixth roller coaster.

The ride will begin with an indoor launch in the former Wild Arctic attraction area, which is also where the ride’s queue and station will be located.

This family friendly coaster will feature speeds of up to 40 mph and 3 launches across 2,800 ft of track.

With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages can enjoy the thrills and chills of Arctic Rescue.

Arctic Rescue is incorporated in the Wild Arctic exhibit which is home to a ringed seal, walruses, and belugas, some of the species most impacted by Arctic sea loss.

We were at the park today for the announcement, and got a tour of the construction site, along with some exclusive information from SeaWorld representatives.

The logo for Arctic Rescue.

Here we can see a brief glimpse at the coaster’s layout.

Inside the station, where some coaster track is already present.

Here’s a look at the exterior construction site, which is right next to the park’s current new attraction, Emperor.

What They’re Saying:

Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President said: “We’re continuously looking for ways to add new experiences to the park for our guests and this new coaster is a great addition to our ride line-up and a perfect complement to the Wild Arctic exhibit. The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue. I truly feel that seeing these animals up-close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

Arctic Rescue opens in 2023 at SeaWorld San Diego!