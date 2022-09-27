Trailer Released for “Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades #1”

Marvel Entertainment shared on their YouTube page a trailer for Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel has shared the new trailer for Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 on their YouTube page.
  • Marvel's Voices: Comunidades returns with a new collection of uplifting and action-packed tales highlighting Latin and Latinx creators and characters.
  • They are celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with six thrilling adventures:
  • Fabian Nicieza / Paco Medina Featuring Nova
  • Edgar Delgado / Luis Morocho Featuring Miles Morales
  • Alex Segura / Roge Antonio Featuring White Tiger
  • Zoraida Cordova / Yasmin Flores Montanez Featuring Shark-Girl
  • Carlos Hernandez / Marcelo Costa Featuring America Chavez
  • Dio Neves Featuring Everyone
  • You can see the video below.