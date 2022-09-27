Marvel Entertainment shared on their YouTube page a trailer for Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1.
- Marvel has shared the new trailer for Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 on their YouTube page.
- Marvel's Voices: Comunidades returns with a new collection of uplifting and action-packed tales highlighting Latin and Latinx creators and characters.
- They are celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with six thrilling adventures:
- Fabian Nicieza / Paco Medina Featuring Nova
- Edgar Delgado / Luis Morocho Featuring Miles Morales
- Alex Segura / Roge Antonio Featuring White Tiger
- Zoraida Cordova / Yasmin Flores Montanez Featuring Shark-Girl
- Carlos Hernandez / Marcelo Costa Featuring America Chavez
- Dio Neves Featuring Everyone
