“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Star Chloe Bennet Joins Cast of “Dave” for Upcoming Third Season

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet has signed on to join the cast of FXX’s Dave for the upcoming third season, according to Variety.
- Bennet has signed on for a recurring tole in the third season of Dave on FXX.
- The star of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will appear as Robyn, a photographer from Wisconsin whom Dave meets while on tour.
- The role will span a multi-episode arc.
- According to her Instagram account, Bennet has been friends with rapper Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, on whom the series focuses, for some time.
- Bennet is best known for her role as Daisy/Quake in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and many Marvel fans are still hoping she will have a role to play in the MCU.
About Dave:
- Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.