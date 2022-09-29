Shop ‘Til You Drop! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

September is about to wrap up and shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

Let’s face it, you need some new Disney magic in your life! Today is the perfect day to head over to shop shopDisney and treat yourself to something fun. Why? Because all guests can enjoy Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Since fall is here and shopDisney is hosting some great sales, we’re looking at Halloween Costumes, seasonal clothing (and vacation looks) as well as LEGO sets we love.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Halloween Accessories

Need the final pieces to complete your halloween look, or perhaps serve as a low-effort costume (no judgment here –check out our post from 2021!).

Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Skeleton Costume Accessory Set for Adults

Jasmine Costume Jewelry Set for Kids – Aladdin

Minnie Mouse Costume Accessory Set for Baby – Red

Captain Carter Shield for Kids

Black Panther Gloves

Clothing Sale

Add some new pieces to your fall wardrobe or gear up for your next Disney Parks visit! Best of all, you can save up to 40% (no code needed) on a wide variety of apparel for the whole family.

Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults

Encanto Pullover for Adults

Stitch Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Disney Princess Tiered Skirt for Girls

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Kids

Star Wars ''May the Force Be With Us'' Pullover for Adults

Adult Disney Costumes

Yes even the adults can get in on the Halloween fun with these enchanting costumes styles from Disguise.

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie Costume for Adults

Boba Fett Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty

Aurora Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty

LEGO

Give your kids (or yourself) a really great challenge with Disney-themed LEGO sets. Personally, I’m partial to the Star Wars sets, but there’s also a new Haunted Mansion design, a Groot figure and so much more.

LEGO The Haunted Mansion 40521 – Disneyland

LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader 75334 – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

LEGO Aurora, Merida and Tiana's Enchanted Creations 43203

LEGO I Am Groot 76217 – The Infinity Saga

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Cinderella Stud Earrings

Belle Hoodie for Women – Art of Princess Designer Collection

Donald Duck Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults

Millennium Falcon Gray Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars

Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!