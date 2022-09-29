Shop ‘Til You Drop! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

September is about to wrap up and shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Let’s face it, you need some new Disney magic in your life! Today is the perfect day to head over to shop shopDisney and treat yourself to something fun. Why? Because all guests can enjoy Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Since fall is here and shopDisney is hosting some great sales, we’re looking at Halloween Costumes, seasonal clothing (and vacation looks) as well as LEGO sets we love.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Halloween Accessories
Need the final pieces to complete your halloween look, or perhaps serve as a low-effort costume (no judgment here –check out our post from 2021!).
Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Skeleton Costume Accessory Set for Adults
Jasmine Costume Jewelry Set for Kids – Aladdin
Minnie Mouse Costume Accessory Set for Baby – Red
Captain Carter Shield for Kids
Clothing Sale
Add some new pieces to your fall wardrobe or gear up for your next Disney Parks visit! Best of all, you can save up to 40% (no code needed) on a wide variety of apparel for the whole family.
Indiana Jones Leather Jacket for Adults
Stitch Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Kids
Disney Princess Tiered Skirt for Girls
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Kids
Star Wars ''May the Force Be With Us'' Pullover for Adults
Adult Disney Costumes
Yes even the adults can get in on the Halloween fun with these enchanting costumes styles from Disguise.
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie Costume for Adults
Boba Fett Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty
Aurora Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty
LEGO
Give your kids (or yourself) a really great challenge with Disney-themed LEGO sets. Personally, I’m partial to the Star Wars sets, but there’s also a new Haunted Mansion design, a Groot figure and so much more.
LEGO The Haunted Mansion 40521 – Disneyland
LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader 75334 – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
LEGO Aurora, Merida and Tiana's Enchanted Creations 43203
LEGO I Am Groot 76217 – The Infinity Saga
Barely Necessities Picks
If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.
Belle Hoodie for Women – Art of Princess Designer Collection
Donald Duck Pullover Knit Sweater for Adults
Millennium Falcon Gray Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars
Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!