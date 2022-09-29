“Hocus Pocus” Executive Producer David Kirschner Teases Broadway Musical Adaptation

Could Hocus Pocus be seeing the stage on Broadway? It looks like this could be a possibility, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

It looks like Hocus Pocus could be a bit closer to a Broadway musical adaptation.

could be a bit closer to a Broadway musical adaptation. Executive producer David Kirschner says a musical version is once again in the works.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on," Kirschner says in an interview on today’s episode of the Broadway Podcast Network’s The Art of Kindness podcast, "and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus. " Kirschner created and produced the 1993 original and exec produces the sequel.

podcast, "and that is that they are building a Broadway version of " Kirschner created and produced the 1993 original and exec produces the sequel. This has been in the talk for the past couple of years.

In 2020 before COVID the original film’s director Kenny Ortega told Forbes magazine, "I’d love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway. Perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it…I think a Hocus Pocus musical would be great fun, really great fun."