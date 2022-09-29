SeaWorld San Antonio Announces Catapult Falls – The World’s First Launched Flume Coaster

SeaWorld San Antonio has announced an extremely unique new attraction for the park in 2023, Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster!
What’s Happening:
- The first-of-its-kind ride combines the thrill of a launched roller coaster, the excitement of a vertical lift elevator that lifts riders above the theme park, and a water flume ride with the steepest drop, to produce multiple rushes of adrenaline as well as moments of exciting splashes to cool guests down.
- Eleven boats, each with eight riders, will catapult through the launch at speeds of 30 feet per second, allowing riders to feel the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a track of water.
- Once at the peak of the ride, guests will experience the world’s steepest drop in a flume attraction! Angled at a staggering 53 degrees, the chute plummets riders into a watery splashdown at over 37 miles per hour. The duration of this one-of-a-kind attraction is in excess of five minutes, making for a wonderful family adventure.
- After winding through a series of twists and turns, Catapult Falls uses a state-of-the-art elevator, the only one on the continent in an attraction of this kind, to lift guests up seven feet per second to reach a height of over 55 feet. The breathtaking views don’t last long as the ride prepares guests for the ultimate plunge!
What They’re Saying:
- Byron Surrett, SeaWorld San Antonio President said: “Catapult Falls will be the perfect addition to our already fantastic line up of family rides. Not only will it provide thrills for those wanting the exhilaration of a coaster-type ride, but being a water ride, it will give guests one more way to cool down in the hot Texas temperatures. It will be the perfect family adventure ride.”