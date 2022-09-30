ABC News Launching Streaming Version of “Nightline” on Hulu

According to Variety, ABC News is preparing a weekly streaming counterpart to Nightline that aims to burnish new storytelling tactics for Hulu subscribers. The first half-hour broadcast of Impact x Nightline debuts Thursday, October 6th.

What’s Happening:

The new series, produced by the same ABC News team that makes daily Nightline , will home in on streaming viewers and the things that will keep them interested, says Eman Varoqua, the program’s executive producer. If you’re looking to see an ABC News anchor sitting behind a desk, you won’t see it here, she vows: “You’ll see them on the ground, in the field, really conducting the interviews, and taking you to the heart of the story,” she says. “It’s very much a ‘journey’ style of reporting, and they will be right there, taking the viewers through the story and all its complexities.”

The streaming newsmagazine will include reports from ABC News’ congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, multi-platform reporter Ashan Singh, correspondent Maggie Rulli and others.

The first episode of Impact x Nightline will focus on abortion, with Scott and a team spreading out across the U.S. to tell stories about women, activists and even TikTok creators from both sides of the issue.

The series’ title, says Dial, reflects what its staff hopes to achieve: “We want to have an impact on the viewers. Maybe they come away with something they didn’t know, or maybe they have thoughts formed by what they see.”

About Nightline:

Launched in 1980 under anchor Ted Koppel, producer Tom Bettag and legendary TV executive Roone Arledge, the show each night probed a topic of high interest or presented an in-depth interview with a newsmaker, at just about the time other networks were pivoting to comedic late-night fare. The program got its start as a nightly update on the Iran hostage crisis, and then broadened its aperture as the years went by. But its staff has always had to move quickly, turning around an in-depth look at the news on a tight deadline.

“The best thing about Nightline is that it has the ability to turn on a dime and morph and change as the news evolves and changes, and the story changes,” says Dial.