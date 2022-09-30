Alec Berg Signs Overall Deal With ABC Signature

According to Deadline, Alec Berg has signed a major overall deal with ABC Signature.
What’s Happening:
- Barry co-creator and executive producer Alec Berg has signed a deal with ABC Signature.
- Berg will develop a new series of projects across all platforms as part of this three-year agreement.
- He is coming from HBO, where he has been for more than 15 years.
- He will also continue as executive producer on Barry, which he has co-created with Bill Hader. There's no word yet if the fourth season of this comedy will be its last.
- Berg is a 23-time Emmy nominee and has spent most of his TV career with NBC and HBO.
- An alum of Harvard Lampoon he moved to Los Angeles for a career in comedy writing.
- He landed jobs on NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien as well as the comedy series Seinfeld.
- Berg went on to join HBO’s Silicon Valley after the pilot and became the writer/director/executive producer.
- Later, he teamed up with Hader to co-create Barry.
What They’re Saying:
- Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature said: “Alec is a comedic genius and creative force behind some of the greatest award-winning comedies of all time. His dexterity in humor is undeniable – as a writer, showrunner and director – and we are beyond thrilled that he will call ABC Signature his new home.”
- Alec Berg said: “I have a distinct memory of being about seven years old and sitting on the couch with my older brother, scrubbed and ready for bed, both wearing pajamas with feet on them, watching ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney on a 19″ TV and being enrapt. Now, fifteen years later, I have the distinct honor of working for that very same company. I’m thrilled they decided to hire me, and I’m looking forward to working as hard as I can to produce the kind of quality entertainment that has made Disney the greatest brand in media history.”