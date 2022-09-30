Alec Berg Signs Overall Deal With ABC Signature

According to Deadline, Alec Berg has signed a major overall deal with ABC Signature.

co-creator and executive producer Alec Berg has signed a deal with ABC Signature. Berg will develop a new series of projects across all platforms as part of this three-year agreement.

He is coming from HBO, where he has been for more than 15 years.

, which he has co-created with Bill Hader. There's no word yet if the fourth season of this comedy will be its last. Berg is a 23-time Emmy nominee and has spent most of his TV career with NBC and HBO.

An alum of Harvard Lampoon he moved to Los Angeles for a career in comedy writing.

as well as the comedy series . Berg went on to join HBO’s Silicon Valley after the pilot and became the writer/director/executive producer.

after the pilot and became the writer/director/executive producer. Later, he teamed up with Hader to co-create Barry.

