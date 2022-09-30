All Florida SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Parks Reopening Tomorrow, October 1st

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment have announced that all their Florida theme parks will reopen tomorrow, October 1st.
What’s Happening:
- All Florida parks will reopen on Saturday, October 1st with the following operating hours:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Adventure Island: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- SeaWorld Orlando: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Aquatica Orlando: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Discovery Cove: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream tickets for September 30th have been extended through October 31st.
- All date-intended tickets for September 27th (at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay), 28th, 29th and 30th (all parks listed above) have been extended through December 31st.
- Annual Pass Members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of September 30th and October 2nd have been extended through October 16th.
- Discovery Cove will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center. No cancellation or change fees will be applied for this service. For any additional information, call 407-513-4600. If you have a reservation booked through a third-party reseller, SeaWorld is happy to rebook your visit date, however, if requesting a refund, you will need to work through your reseller partner.