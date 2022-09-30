Cast Revealed for the Pilot of FX Comedy “English Teacher”

According to Variety, the FX comedy English Teacher has revealed its main cast for the pilot.

The FX comedy English Teacher has announced its main cast for the pilot.

has announced its main cast for the pilot. This was originally supposed to debut in June, but production is now underway.

The pilot will star Evan, a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas, written by Brian Jordan Alvarez.

The show will follow him and his fellow teachers "trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day."

Cast

Series Regulars:

Stephanie Koenig (Gwendolyn)

Enrico Colantoni (Principal Moretti)

Julian Sergi (Markie)

Recurring Roles: