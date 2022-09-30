Cast Revealed for the Pilot of FX Comedy “English Teacher”

According to Variety, the FX comedy English Teacher has revealed its main cast for the pilot.

What's Happening:

  • The FX comedy English Teacher has announced its main cast for the pilot.
  • This was originally supposed to debut in June, but production is now underway.
  • The pilot will star Evan, a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas, written by Brian Jordan Alvarez.
  • The show will follow him and his fellow teachers "trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day."

Cast

Series Regulars:

  • Stephanie Koenig (Gwendolyn)
  • Enrico Colantoni (Principal Moretti)
  • Julian Sergi (Markie)

Recurring Roles:

  • Carmen Christopher (Rick)
  • Jordan Firstman (Malcolm)
  • Yissendy Trinidad (Estela)
  • Langston Kerman (Harry)