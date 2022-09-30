Cast Revealed for the Pilot of FX Comedy “English Teacher”

According to Variety, the FX comedy English Teacher has revealed its main cast for the pilot.
What's Happening:
- The FX comedy English Teacher has announced its main cast for the pilot.
- This was originally supposed to debut in June, but production is now underway.
- The pilot will star Evan, a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas, written by Brian Jordan Alvarez.
- The show will follow him and his fellow teachers "trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day."
Cast
Series Regulars:
- Stephanie Koenig (Gwendolyn)
- Enrico Colantoni (Principal Moretti)
- Julian Sergi (Markie)
Recurring Roles:
- Carmen Christopher (Rick)
- Jordan Firstman (Malcolm)
- Yissendy Trinidad (Estela)
- Langston Kerman (Harry)