Creative City Project’s Airplay Sets New Dates for Downtown Orlando

Creative City Project has announced new dates for Airplay, their newest installation coming to Downtown Orlando in October.

Airplay was previously set to run from October 1-30, but has delayed the opening and will now run October 8-30.

The giant inflatable installation will come to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard.

Guests of Airplay will experience art like never before as they journey through the UK’s Luminarium called “Architects of Air” – a giant, immersive and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape. Guests will adventure through a massive, inflatable garden, relax and connect in the shade of unique, inflatable installations, meet larger-than-life inflatable characters and so much more. Surprises and play abound in this totally unique artistic adventure.

Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets to Airplay include one 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air. Get your tickets here

Airplay is presented by Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

