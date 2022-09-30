Disney General Entertainment Earns a Total of 19 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Disney General Entertainment earned a total of 19 News & Documentary Emmy Awards across content brands and studios, including ABC News, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.
Disney General Entertainment’s Total Wins are Listed Below:
20/20 (ABC News)
- 3 Wins
- Outstanding Edited Interview
- Episode: Escape from a House of Horror
- Outstanding Writing: News
- Episode: Escape from a House of Horror
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
- Episode: The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later
The First Wave (National Geographic)
- 3 Wins
- Best Documentary
- Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
- Outstanding Editing: Documentary
The Rescue (National Geographic)
- 3 Wins
- Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
- Outstanding Direction: Documentary
- Outstanding Research: Documentary
Soul of a Nation (ABC News)
- 3 Win
- Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short For
- Episode: Miss Lucille
- Outstanding Direction: New
- Episode: Juneteenth: Together We Triumph
9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)
- 2 Wins
- Outstanding Historical Documentary
- Outstanding Promotional Announcement
The New York Times Presents (FX)
- 1 Win
- Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- Episode: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson
Rachel Scott (ABC News)
- 1 Win
- Outstanding Emerging Journalist
WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)
- 1 Win
- Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)
- 1 Win
- Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
- Episode: The Climate Crisis
World News Tonight with David Muir”/”Nightline (ABC News)
- 1 Win
- Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
- Episode: Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change