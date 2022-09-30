Disney General Entertainment Earns a Total of 19 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Disney General Entertainment earned a total of 19 News & Documentary Emmy Awards across content brands and studios, including ABC News, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.

Disney General Entertainment’s Total Wins are Listed Below:

20/20 (ABC News)

  • 3 Wins
  • Outstanding Edited Interview
  • Episode: Escape from a House of Horror
  • Outstanding Writing: News
  • Episode: Escape from a House of Horror
  • Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
  • Episode: The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later

The First Wave (National Geographic)

  • 3 Wins
  • Best Documentary
  • Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
  • Outstanding Editing: Documentary

The Rescue (National Geographic)

  • 3 Wins
  • Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
  • Outstanding Direction: Documentary
  • Outstanding Research: Documentary

Soul of a Nation (ABC News)

  • 3 Win
  • Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
  • Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short For
  • Episode: Miss Lucille
  • Outstanding Direction: New
  • Episode: Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

  • 2 Wins
  • Outstanding Historical Documentary
  • Outstanding Promotional Announcement

The New York Times Presents (FX)

  • 1 Win
  • Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
  • Episode: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

Rachel Scott (ABC News)

  • 1 Win
  • Outstanding Emerging Journalist

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)

  • 1 Win
  • Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)

  • 1 Win
  • Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
  • Episode: The Climate Crisis

World News Tonight with David Muir”/”Nightline (ABC News)

  • 1 Win
  • Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
  • Episode: Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change