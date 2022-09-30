Disney General Entertainment Earns a Total of 19 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Disney General Entertainment earned a total of 19 News & Documentary Emmy Awards across content brands and studios, including ABC News, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.

Disney General Entertainment’s Total Wins are Listed Below:

20/20 (ABC News)

3 Wins

Outstanding Edited Interview

Episode: Escape from a House of Horror

Outstanding Writing: News

Episode: Escape from a House of Horror

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

Episode: The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later

The First Wave (National Geographic)

3 Wins

Best Documentary

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

The Rescue (National Geographic)

3 Wins

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

Outstanding Research: Documentary

Soul of a Nation (ABC News)

3 Win

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short For

Episode: Miss Lucille

Outstanding Direction: New

Episode: Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

2 Wins

Outstanding Historical Documentary

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

The New York Times Presents (FX)

1 Win

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Episode: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

Rachel Scott (ABC News)

1 Win

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)

1 Win

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)

1 Win

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Episode: The Climate Crisis

World News Tonight with David Muir”/”Nightline (ABC News)