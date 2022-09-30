Halloween Horror Nights Going Ahead Tonight, Universal Orlando to Resume Theme Park Operations for All Guests Tomorrow, October 1st

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed additional details on their phased reopening plans. Volcano Bay is now open to all guests, and tonight’s Halloween Horror Nights event will go ahead as scheduled, with the rest of the Resort returning to regular operation tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida will open this evening at 5:00 p.m. for all guests with tickets.

Tickets for tonight’s event are no longer available.

The Volcano Bay water park has also reopened for all guests as of today.

Beginning tomorrow, Saturday, October 1st, Universal Orlando Resort and the Halloween Horror Nights event will reopen to all guests.

That means that Islands of Adventure will remain closed to guests today, but should reopen to guests tomorrow.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/o10fUHidPi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 30, 2022

Guests who had tickets for the two canceled HHN events on Wednesday and Thursday can get them changed over to another available event date, but likely not tonight’s event.

For Premier Passholders who haven’t already used their one free night benefit to experience HHN, Universal will be adding additional nights for you to choose from due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

We will keep you posted as those dates become available.