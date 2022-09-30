Star Wars Reveals First to Market and Exclusive Merchandise for New York Comic-Con 2022

Nerds from across the country—heck, maybe even the globe—will kick off the month of October at New York Comic-Con or NYCC 2022. In anticipation of the event’s, several retailers are showcasing their exciting offerings that will be debuting and/or exclusive to the fan favorite convention. Today, StarWars.com is highlighting the latest galactic finds that will be available on the showfloor and online.

NYCC 2022 is just days away and as the event gets ever closer, StarWars.com is helping fans curate their shopping lists with a preview of the newest items set to debut.

is helping fans curate their shopping lists with a preview of the newest items set to debut. Collectibles accessories, stylish bags, and even apparel inspired by your favorite Star Wars characters will grace a variety of first to market products as well as several NYCC 2022 exclusives. Brands debuting new products include: Diamond Select Funko RockLove Topps And More!

NYCC 2022 will be held October 6-9, 2022 at the Javits Center. Select tickets for the event remain available and can be purchased here through the NYCC website.

Star Wars: High Republic Phase II

Fans on the convention floor Saturday, October 8, can stop by the Disney Publishing Worldwide booth for a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities as well as other gifts, prizes, and a special photo opportunity on a backdrop themed to Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit.

NYCC Exclusives

Diamond Select/Gentle Giant

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $200

Funko

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker (Dual Sabers) by Funko Pop!, $15

Andor B2EMO by Funko Pop!, $15

Heroes & Villains

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tee by Heroes & Villains, $30

Loungefly

Boba Fett Droids Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $90

Boba Fett Droids Wallet by Loungefly, $40

Asajj Ventress Cosplay Backpack by Loungefly, $90

Topps

2022 Topps Star Wars New York Comic Con Set by Topps, $19.99

Trends International

Star Wars: A New Hope Laser Engraved Wood Wall Art by Trends International, $150

First to Market

Heroes & Villains

Ahsoka Trooper Backpack with Removable Chest Rig by Heroes & Villains, $120

Obi-Wan Kenobi Convertible Backpack/Duffle with Removable Cargo Net by Heroes & Villains, $120

Rebel Pilot Backpack with Removable Mesh Helmet Holder by Heroes & Villains, $120

Darth Vader Imperial Backpack with Removable Bungee Cord Organizer and Rain Cover by Heroes & Villains, $120

RockLove

Ahsoka Tano Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $135

Ahsoka Tano Crystal Ring by RockLove, $99

Grogu Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $90

Grogu Crystal Studs by RockLove, $65

Grogu Crystal Ring by RockLove, $65

L0-LA Droid Necklace by RockLove, $135

Leia Organa Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $99

Leia Organa Crystal Ring by RockLove, $75

Padmé Amidala Naboo Necklace by RockLove, $125

Padmé Amidala Naboo Earrings by RockLove, $99