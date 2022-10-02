“GMA” Guest List: Cate Blanchett, Shawn Mendes and More to Appear Week of October 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 3rd-8th:

  • Monday, October 3
    • GMA kicks off Thriving in Pink series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
  • Tuesday, October 4
    • Constance Wu (Making a Scene)
    • Reese Witherspoon (Busy Betty)
    • Rep. Cori Bush (The Forerunner)
    • Chef Tabitha Brown (Cooking from the Spirit)
  • Wednesday, October 5
    • Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile)
    • Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
    • Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman)
  • Thursday, October 6
    • Mike Myers (Amsterdam)
    • Performance by trio The Last Bandoleros
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 7
    • GMA hosts a live salsa dancing demonstration
    • Performance from Funny Girl
  • Saturday, October 8
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.