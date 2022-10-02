As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 3rd-8th:

Monday, October 3 GMA kicks off Thriving in Pink series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Cate Blanchett ( Tár )

Tuesday, October 4 Constance Wu ( Making a Scene ) Reese Witherspoon ( Busy Betty ) Rep. Cori Bush ( The Forerunner ) Chef Tabitha Brown ( Cooking from the Spirit )

Wednesday, October 5 Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem ( Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile ) Hilary Swank ( Alaska Daily ) Wendell Pierce ( Death of a Salesman )

Thursday, October 6 Mike Myers ( Amsterdam ) Performance by trio The Last Bandoleros Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 7 GMA hosts a live salsa dancing demonstration Performance from Funny Girl

Saturday, October 8 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.