GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 3rd-7th:

Monday, October 3 Devin Dwyer (Discusses new Supreme Court term) Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah Dr. Elizabeth Comen (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) Money’s Kaitlin Mulhere William Shatner ( Boldly Go )

Tuesday, October 4 Admiral Linda L. Fagan on Hurricane Ian Bianca Villalovos (12-year-old Diabetes Activist) Kyra Phillips (dangers facing female ridesharing drivers) Constance Wu ( Making a Scene ) Wells Adams ( Best in Dough and Bachelor in Paradise )

Wednesday, October 5 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Dominique Claseman (17-year-old Eagle Scout) Estela Juarez ( Until Someone Listens )

Thursday, October 6 Uyen Kirshenbaum (Restaurant owner) Rachel Scott on abortion rights (I MPACT x Nightline ) Erica Blaire Roby (BBQ demonstration) Tori Spelling ( Love at First Lie )

Friday, October 7 GMA3 exclusive: Justice Patricia Guerrero King Tari (8-year-old basketball prodigy) Yung Pueblo ( Lighter ) Zazie Beetz ( Atlanta ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



