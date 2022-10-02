Hocus Pocus Fans Loved the “D23 Runs Amuck in Salem” Yesterday

D23 welcomed Hocus Pocus fans on October 1st to an event, D23 Runs Amuck in Salem. We have a video of this special event.
What’s Happening:
- D23 welcomed diehard Hocus Pocus fans to Salem on October 1st for a special event called D23 Runs Amuck in Salem.
- Actor Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson) was on hand to introduce a screening of the brand-new Disney+ original film Hocus Pocus 2 and made a surprise visit at the Black Flame Ball that evening.
- Also dropping by were the Sanderson Sisters themselves, via three drag queens who lip-synched to I Put a Spell On You.
- Enjoy these highlights from this frightfully fun event below.
About Hocus Pocus 2:
- Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.