Hocus Pocus Fans Loved the “D23 Runs Amuck in Salem” Yesterday

D23 welcomed Hocus Pocus fans on October 1st to an event, D23 Runs Amuck in Salem. We have a video of this special event.

What’s Happening:

D23 welcomed diehard Hocus Pocus fans to Salem on October 1st for a special event called D23 Runs Amuck in Salem .

fans to Salem on October 1st for a special event called . Actor Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson) was on hand to introduce a screening of the brand-new Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 and made a surprise visit at the Black Flame Ball that evening.

and made a surprise visit at the Black Flame Ball that evening. Also dropping by were the Sanderson Sisters themselves, via three drag queens who lip-synched to I Put a Spell On You .

. Enjoy these highlights from this frightfully fun event below.

About Hocus Pocus 2: