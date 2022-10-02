This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 3rd-7th:

Monday, October 3 – How a Bad Thing Turned into My Best Thing Roy Wood Jr. ( Confess, Fletch ) Stephen “Steve-O” Glover ( Jackass ; A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned From A Lifetime of Terrible Decisions .)

Tuesday, October 4 – Everything and More – Daytime Exclusive Episode Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts Performance by Jessica Betts (“Catch Me”)

Wednesday, October 5 Kal Penn ( You Can’t be Serious ; Smile )

Thursday, October 6 Jenna Dewan ( Let’s Get Physical ) Wendell Pierce ( Death of a Salesman ) Justin Baldoni ( Boy Will Be Human )

Friday, October 7 – Stop the Shaming Joe Trohman (Fall Out Boy; None of This Rocks ) Beth Macy ( Raising Lazarus: The Search for Hope and Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.