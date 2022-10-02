“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Andor”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk with Belissa Escobedo (“Izzy”) of Hocus Pocus 2 for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, talk Star Wars: Andor, and so much more!

The latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and this episode begins with hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows joined by Belissa Escobedo, who plays Izzy in Hocus Pocus 2 .

She talks about how she was a huge fan of the original Hocus Pocus growing up, before talking about her role in Hocus Pocus 2 and how she brings her Hispanic heritage into her work.

Then, “This Week in Star Wars” host Kristin Baver gets us caught up on the state of the Star Wars universe in celebration of Andor

