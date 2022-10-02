“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Andor”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk with Belissa Escobedo (“Izzy”) of Hocus Pocus 2 for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, talk Star Wars: Andor, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and this episode begins with hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows joined by Belissa Escobedo, who plays Izzy in Hocus Pocus 2.
- She talks about how she was a huge fan of the original Hocus Pocus growing up, before talking about her role in Hocus Pocus 2 and how she brings her Hispanic heritage into her work.
- Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Then, “This Week in Star Wars” host Kristin Baver gets us caught up on the state of the Star Wars universe in celebration of Andor.
- Finally, we learn even more about Andor from some of the cast and crew of the new series, including:
- Diego Luna (Cassian Andor)
- Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma)
- Kyle Soller (Syril Karn)
- Denise Gough (Dedra Meero)
- Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen)
