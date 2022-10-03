Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $2 Million to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Comcast NBCUniversal along with the Universal Orlando Foundation today announced it will donate $2 million to support relief and recovery efforts in Florida following the catastrophic flooding and devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

What’s Happening:

The commitment includes $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to the Florida Disaster Fund with the remainder distributed among the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Assistance Fund, United Way, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Team Rubicon, and American Red Cross.

Universal Orlando is also donating food in partnership with local organizations. NBCUniversal, Telemundo, and NBC/Telemundo owned TV stations in Florida quickly launched a donation and awareness campaign to encourage contributions and support impacted communities.

Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, the company is providing grants to team members in need as well as matching employee donations to eligible nonprofit disaster relief organizations through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program.

What They’re Saying:

Christine Whitaker, Central Division President for Comcast Cable said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Florida, including thousands of severely affected employees and customers, during this most challenging time. In this moment, having reliable Internet and mobile connectivity is critical. We are grateful for our teammates who are working around the clock alongside emergency personnel to rebuild and restore these vital connections for Floridian homes, businesses, and communities across the state.”

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation said: "The sheer level of destruction on the ground is heartbreaking, and we hope our donation will aid in accelerating the immediate relief and rebuilding efforts."