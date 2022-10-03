Discover the Magic of Four Parks One World with Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection

The Most Magical Place on Earth is coming to your vanity thanks to the new Disney x Ulta Beauty collaboration! Disney fans can celebrate the four parks of Walt Disney World with this exciting and ever so magical collection 51 years in the making.

October 1st 2022 marked the 40th anniversary of EPCOT and the 51st anniversary of Walt Disney World, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating it all through a cosmetic series that’s as enchanting as the Central Florida resort.

The 11 item collection is designed for both hard core Disney fans and makeup enthusiasts and consists of: Eyeshadow Palettes and Lip Gloss sets Brushes Sponges Face Palette Nail Polish Cosmetic Bag Spa HEadband Jar Candle

Just the idea of a Disney collection is great, but Ulta has taken it one step further with their eyeshadows themed to each park and packaged in a shaped case that looks like Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, Hollywood Tower Hotel and the Tree of Life.

Additionally, the sponges include Park icons while the cosmetic bag features a zipper pull with dangling charms of the aforementioned locales.

To complete the look, everything is set against a black background with colorful stardust outlines of these for parks we love.

The Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection is available now online at Ulta.com

Prices range from $10-$28. But wait! Ulta is currently offering a Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal on select products like the brushes, sponges and face palette so don’t miss out on some great savings.

Eyeshadow Palette and Lip Gloss Set

A charming combination in even cuter packaging! Our favorite part is the stardust patterns that outline those park icons. If you look closely you’ll also spot Tinker Bell, Dumbo, Soarin’, Mission: SPACE X-2 rocket, Lumier, Sorcerer Mickey, Safari vehicle and flamingo.

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Magic Kingdom Vault

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: EPCOT Vault

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Hollywood Studios Vault

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Animal Kingdom Vault

Face Palette

Whether you’re at Disney or not, you can truly glow with this delightful face palette that has four incredible shade names: Tinker Bell, Mission: Space, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Fantasmic.

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Face Palette

Applicators

A boxed makeup collection is great but it’s no good if you have no way to apply it to your face! Use these sponges and brushes to blend, highlight, and contour until you’ve achieved that dreamy look.

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Makeup Sponge Set

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Makeup Brush Set

Pamper Yourself

Take a break for some self care, you deserve it! Light a sweet smelling candle, secure your Spa Headband, and paint your nails in a variety of fantastic colors. Oh, don’t forget the Disney tunes!

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Nail Vault

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Plush Spa Headband

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Churro Bites Candle

Keep it Together

Your collection is great on the vanity, but what about when you’re traveling? This simple cosmetic bag opens to reveal an awesome lining, features a really cool zipper pull and will keep all of your Disney x Ulta treasures in one place. Now that’s magical!

Disney x Ulta Beauty Collection: Cosmetic Bag