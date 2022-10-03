New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Posters Showcase the Beauty of Wakanda and Atlantis

In addition to a new trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropping today, we also got several new posters for the highly anticipated upcoming film.

Five New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posters were revealed today.

The new posters coincide with the film's release in: Imax Dolby Real D 3D Screen X 4DX

Each poster features a completely different design and color scheme while still focusing on the core characters, like Shuri, Queen Ramonda, Okoya, M’Baku, Nakia and Namor.

The 4DX poster even features a look at the new Black Panther costume, which will presumably be worn by Shuri.

Check out all five new posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis: