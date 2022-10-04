ABC News Announces Deborah Roberts as Contributing Anchor for “20/20”

ABC News President Kim Godwin has announced that Deborah Roberts will be joining 20/20 as a contributing anchor.

“I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir.

Deborah is an award-winning journalist who has traveled the world for her in-depth reporting and impactful interviews with world leaders and newsmakers.

Deborah has reported for 20/20 since 1995, featuring an exceptional body of work — from documenting women’s maternal health in Bangladesh and the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa to interviewing former first lady Michelle Obama and former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Deborah has been awarded multiple Emmy Awards for her international and national coverage of world events, including her reporting on an Ethiopian American woman’s emotional journey back to her African village to discover her long-lost mother. In 2021, Roberts was awarded a Peabody Award for the 20/20 special Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor, which featured her extensive reporting on Taylor’s tragic case.

Deborah will continue to join 20/20 co-anchors David Muir and Amy Robach, executive producer Janice Johnston and the entire 20/20 team in delivering the No. 1 news magazine on Fridays, which continues to lead the way with world-class, award-winning storytelling.

We are so lucky that Deborah is part of our ABC News family. Please join me in congratulating her on her new, well-deserved role!”