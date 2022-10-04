The New York Public Library and Marvel Issuing Special Edition Spider-Man Library Card on October 11th

Spider-Senses will be tingling across New York City as The New York Public Library and Marvel Entertainment join forces to release a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11th to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources, and programs at the Library, including Marvel graphic novels.
What’s Happening:
- This dynamic collaboration—which debuts just in time for New York Comic Con—marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 and emphasizes the importance of reading, knowledge, and libraries to Peter Parker’s crime-fighting comic book adventures.
- Images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—will be featured on the card, as well as on upcoming banners outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and the windows of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, exciting patrons of all ages to tap into the unique power of reading, comics, and libraries to discover their inner super hero.
- The release of the Spider-Man card also marks the one-year anniversary of the Library’s decision to eliminate fines as a way to remove barriers to accessing the Library for all New Yorkers.
- This historic move was even a plot point in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900, released on July 27th. In a special story written by Daniel Kibblesmith, drawn by David Lopez, and colored by Nathan Fairbairn, Peter Parker returns a large stack of overdue books to the Library after learning of the elimination of late fines.
- Readers can check out Amazing Spider-Man #900 in a special bonus release on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s premier digital comics subscription service.
- More details about the card and related activities are available online at nypl.org/beyondamazing.
What They’re Saying:
- New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx said: “Reading is a superpower—one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully. At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information. It also states unequivocally that we think our patrons are ‘beyond amazing.’"
- Sven Larsen, Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing said: “Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families. With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with The New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”