The New York Public Library and Marvel Issuing Special Edition Spider-Man Library Card on October 11th

Spider-Senses will be tingling across New York City as The New York Public Library and Marvel Entertainment join forces to release a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11th to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources, and programs at the Library, including Marvel graphic novels.

This dynamic collaboration—which debuts just in time for New York Comic Con—marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first comic book appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 and emphasizes the importance of reading, knowledge, and libraries to Peter Parker’s crime-fighting comic book adventures.

Images of Spider-Man—alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, two other iconic web-slingers—will be featured on the card, as well as on upcoming banners outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and the windows of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, exciting patrons of all ages to tap into the unique power of reading, comics, and libraries to discover their inner super hero.

The release of the Spider-Man card also marks the one-year anniversary of the Library's decision to eliminate fines.

This historic move was even a plot point in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #900 , released on July 27th. In a special story written by Daniel Kibblesmith, drawn by David Lopez, and colored by Nathan Fairbairn, Peter Parker returns a large stack of overdue books to the Library after learning of the elimination of late fines.

Readers can check out Amazing Spider-Man #900 in a special bonus release on Marvel Unlimited.

More details about the card and related activities are available online at nypl.org/beyondamazing

