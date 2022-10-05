Host & Commentator Bomani Jones Signs New Contract Extension with ESPN

Host and commentator Bomani Jones has signed a new contract with ESPN, with The Right Time with Bomani Jones Podcast Returning to its regular schedule of new episodes Monday, Wednesday & Friday beginning this week.

ESPN and host and commentator Bomani Jones have agreed to a new contract extension. Jones will continue to lead his popular ESPN Podcast, The Right Time with Bomani Jones , three times per week.

Jones will continue to make regular guest appearances across ESPN Radio's sports talk programming. He will also continue to be a key contributor across ESPN's television studio lineup, including SportsCenter, First Take, Pardon the Interruption and more.

The Right Time with Bomani Jones has also returned to its regular schedule of three shows each week. Jones weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more, with fan comments on Mondays, friends of the show on Wednesdays and Domonique Foxworth on Fridays.

has also returned to its regular schedule of three shows each week. Jones weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more, with fan comments on Mondays, friends of the show on Wednesdays and Domonique Foxworth on Fridays. All episodes of The Right Time with Bomani Jones can be found in the ESPN Podcast library, which also features over 35+ other original titles, and is available on all podcast distribution platforms as well as ESPN’s YouTube channel.

Bomani Jones: “I’m very happy to continue The Right Time with ESPN. I remain indebted to everyone who has worked to build the podcast, particularly my producer Gabe Basayne.”

Mike Foss, ESPN vice president, digital production: "Bomani is a leading voice in the audio space and has created a signature podcast with The Right Time that strongly resonates with fans and has only continued to grow. He is an impactful contributor across our lineup and we are excited to have him continue with ESPN."