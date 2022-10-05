Christmas 2022: BaubleBar Celebrates the Season with Mickey and Friends Holiday Jewelry

It’s beginning to look a lot like…Christmas?! Yes, it’s a bit early but isn’t the anticipation part of the fun? BaubleBar is bringing classic Disney characters to their jewelry line for winter 2022 and five new styles have landed at shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the year winds to a close, Disney is encouraging fans to get a jumpstart on their seasonal shopping with warm wintery essentials that are full of Christmas magic.

Mickey and friends are gearing up for a wondrous winter and BaubleBar is here to capture the gang’s joyous spirit across a new assortment of jewelry.

Guests will find five dazzling and delicate styles available as earrings and a charm bracelet focusing on: Disney Parks Mickey and Minnie Chip ‘n Dale Donald and Daisy

The assortment is available now on shopDisney and features budget friendly pricing with items ranging from $50.00-$65.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar – $50.00

Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar – $60.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar – $55.00

Donald and Daisy Duck Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar – $50.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Charm Bracelet by BaubleBar – $50.00

Holiday Magic on shopDisney:

If you love what you see here, good news, the Holiday Shop is open for business. With over 200 products available now, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit, gift or decorations to make this the best year ever!

Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.