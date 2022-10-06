Comic Artist and Visionary Kim Jung Gi Passes Away at 47

Influential comic artist Kim Jung Gi has passed away at the age of 47 after being brought to a hospital in Paris.
- According to CNN, Kim was in Paris for an exhibition of his work when he was brought to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.
- He died suddenly at the hospital shortly thereafter.
- The South Korean artist was known for creating his works of art with remarkable speed in front of an audience.
- He also created Marvel Comics covers and Marvel shared their condolences on Twitter.
- A statement was issued via Kim’s verified Instagram account.
- Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski shared his praise for the acclaimed artist, saying “there was no one quite like [Kim].”
- Kim got his start drawing in the South Korean comics publication Young Jump before creating his own comic.
- In addition to his impressive live work and comic covers, Kim also taught in academic spaces, lecturing about manhwa, a style of South Korean comic.
- Kim was exhibiting his work at the Daniel Maghen Editions gallery in Paris, with fans lines up around the block to see him work.