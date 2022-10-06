Disney Villains Set To Haunt “Disney Mirrorverse” Throughout October

Favorite Disney Villains will be making an appearance this October as they haunt Disney Mirrorverse throughout the month.

What’s Happening:

Starting Oct. 6, fans will scream – with equal parts delight and terror – that the king of the Underworld, Hades, is finally available to add to your Mirrorverse team! Sarcastically cruel and explosively volatile, in the Mirrorverse, Hades is amplified to command the denizens of his Underworld realm like an army that obeys all orders from their fiery general. Take on Hades’ Terrifying Trials event in-game from Oct. 6 through Oct. 18 … if you dare!

Another villain makes her devil-ish debut in the Mirrorverse this month – Cruella

Not all good things in the Mirrorverse this month are “bad” however. None other than Jack Skellington is an all-new defender of the Mirrorverse in his own uniquely spirited style! Stellar Magic in the Mirrorverse has amplified Jack’s scare powers along with his holiday spirit. His holiday mash-ups bring cheer to his fellow Guardians, and fear to the Fractured enemies. Log in on Oct.19th to add the powerfully evolved Jack Skellington to your team!