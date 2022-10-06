Disney+ has released the official trailer for the original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth from National Geographic. All six episodes will begin streaming on November 16th.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth from National Geographic.

from National Geographic. In the six-part documentary series, global movie star Chris Hemsworth ( Extraction, Thor, The Avengers ) takes viewers on a rollercoaster personal journey as he explores how to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body.

Building on the latest scientific research, Limitless shatters conventional wisdom about maximizing life.

shatters conventional wisdom about maximizing life. All episodes of the series premiere November 16th, exclusively on Disney+.

You can see the trailer below.

About Limitless with Chris Hemsworth:

From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ( The Whale, Black Swan ) and his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, Limitless puts cutting-edge science of human longevity center-stage.

Part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, each episode of the series follows Chris as he takes up a gauntlet of physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the aging process.

Each meticulously crafted challenge is rooted in game-changing science, drawing on new research and long-held traditions.

Chris’ mission is to understand the limits of the human body better and discover ways we can all extend health and happiness into old age.

Keeping himself in peak physical condition and best known for portraying an immortal superhero, Chris has always taken care of his health and fitness.

But, now in his late 30s, he wants to find out how to harness the potential of his mind and body to stay sharper, stronger and healthier for longer not only for himself and his children but for his children’s children too.

Each challenge pushes Chris further than he has ever gone before.

Through the series, viewers will learn techniques they can use to improve their health and enhance their own lives.

Episode List:

Stress-Proof: Ever since his teenage years, stress has been part of Chris’ life, and he wants to learn how to deal with it better. Psychologist Modupe Akinola challenges him to stay calm during a terrifying walk along a crane that’s projecting out from the roof of a skyscraper. Modupe will train Chris in powerful physical and psychological techniques we can use to control the stress in our lives and combat the risk it poses to long-term health.

Shock: To maximize longevity, you might think it's best to play it safe and stay cozy. But some scientists believe we should do the opposite, as exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our bodies' own defenses against the killer diseases of old age. Chris heads for the freezing Arctic with his brothers Liam and Luke to take on the ultimate cold therapy.

Fasting: Chris turns to longevity doctor Peter Attia to find out how changing his eating habits can help his quest for longevity. Ironically, the answer is to eat no food at all for four long days. If he can bear the hunger, fasting will unlock his body's own anti-aging powers and give Chris the edge he needs when he tries to hunt for his next meal … by spearfishing off the Great Barrier Reef.

Strength: As Chris bulks up for Thor: Love and Thunder, he needs to build a body that looks right for an immortal god. But, he also wants the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to help him stay strong and healthy as he grows older in real life. Teaming up with extreme sports guru Ross Edgley, he trains for a grueling 100-foot rope climb challenge, changing him from an ornament into an instrument.

Memory: Chris has always worked to keep his body healthy; now it's time to start looking after his brain. Neurologist Dr. Sharon Sha challenges him to go off-grid into the wilderness without a GPS or map. Teaming up with his buddy, First Nations artist Otis Hope Carey, Chris will need to tune into nature to navigate through Otis' remote ancestral homeland. The hike stirs up Chris' most precious memories.

Acceptance: So far, Chris has done everything possible to delay the aging process. Now he's facing his most extreme and emotional challenge: three days in a retirement village while wearing an aging suit that turns the simplest activity into a Herculean task. He's testing the theory that the best way to combat aging and fear of mortality might not be to fight it but accept it.