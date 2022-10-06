“Drawn to Life” Announces New Performance Schedule for 2023

Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney is an incredible show that can be seen at Disney Springs. They have released the schedule for 2023 and this will now include matinee showtimes on Sundays.

What’s Happening:

, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, has released its schedule for 2023 and will include new matinee show times on Sundays. Tickets for next year’s performances are available for sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Beginning January 4th 2023, guests will be able to enjoy Drawn to Life with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs.

with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs. Wednesday through Saturday showtimes will be 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

has been delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling.

The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

What They’re Saying:

“Based on feedback from guests, we determined this new schedule will offer great daytime opportunities for travelers and locals to see the show, especially those with children,” said Heather Reilly, Drawn to Life Company Manager.