Loki Wax Figure Unveiled Today at New York Comic Con

Madame Tussauds New York unveiled their first Loki wax figure today, October 6th at New York Comic Con. Afterwards, it will head over to Madame Tussaud's New York Times Square where it will be on display within the Hall of Heroes.

What's Happening:

Loki, God of Mischief, is teleporting straight to Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square after an official debut at New York Comic Con.

The Loki figure is inspired by his character from the quintessential ‘Battle of New York’ sequence featured in Marvel The Avengers (2012), making New York City the perfect home for The God of Mischief.

To celebrate the arrival, Madame Tussauds placed the Loki figure in front of Grand Central Terminal, an iconic view immediately recognizable by Marvel fans as the site of the battle and one of the most historic New York City landmarks.

The notorious Asgardian trickster is sporting his classic headpiece, glowing scepter and green and gold cloak. No, this Loki is not shape-shifting, but strikingly based on the likeness of English actor Tom Hiddleston.

Each figure created by Madame Tussauds represents people, characters and icons who have reached the top of their field or made a significant impact on the world or within the pop-culture zeitgeist.

As one of the all time favorite arch-supervillains turned anti-hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki is the perfect character to receive the ‘royal’ wax figure treatment and stand amongst other Marvel Super Heroes, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Thor – God of Thunder and the legendary creator Stan Lee.

Tom Hiddleston’s iconic character is featured in more than six feature films, as well as the eponymous role in the live-action series Marvel Studios’ Loki (2021) on Disney+

This latest wax figure installation comes on the heels of the recently added Marvel Universe 4D cinema experience and an expansion to the MARVEL Hall of Heroes, both part of a multimillion-dollar investment into North America's flagship Madame Tussauds attraction.

What They're Saying: