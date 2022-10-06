Disney+ shared on their Twitter the official poster for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans, mark your calendar for October 26th for six original shorts from Star Wars. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will be streaming on Disney+.
- They have released the official poster and you can see it features Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Yaddle.
- Around them are fan favorites like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Bail Organa, and Mace Windu just to name a few.
About Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi:
- Premise. Each episode of Tales of the Jedi tells a short story featuring Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy era. The six episodes are split into two "paths": the first following Ahsoka Tano across various points in her life, and the other depicting a young Count Dooku before his fall to the dark side of the Force.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now