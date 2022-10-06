Walmart Exclusive ARC Commander Havoc Figure Joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is celebrating its 20th anniversary (I can’t believe it either!) and Hasbro is commemorating the milestone with a new Vintage Collection figure of Commander Havoc. The miniature collectible will be available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars has reached an incredible milestone: its 20th anniversary! Hasbro is honoring the show and its legacy with a premium 3.75-inch scale Arc Commander Havoc figure.

The collectible is part of the The Vintage Collection and as always, features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line.

Since this is a commemorative item, the packaging includes a special 20th Anniversary logo making this a must-have for your Star Wars display.

Fans will be able to pre order the Arc Commander Havoc figure exclusively at Walmart as part of the retailer’s Collectors Con. The figure goes on sale October 6th at 10 am ET.

A link to the collectible will be shared below.

Commander Havoc

Clone Trooper Havoc proved himself as a soldier and was rewarded with a promotion to ARC trooper. He served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets’ training on the world Kamino.

