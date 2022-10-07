Andrew Stanton to Direct “In the Blink of an Eye” for Searchlight Pictures

Andrew Stanton, the Oscar-winning director of Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is set to direct In the Blink of an Eye, a sci-fi drama for Searchlight Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Colby Day, the project seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.
- In the Blink of an Eye will be inspired by films such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.
- Day’s script was featured on the 2017 Black List, helping launch his screenwriting career.
- Jared Ian Goldman, who counts indie Ingrid Goes West and Netflix’s Russian Doll amongst his credits, is producing.
- Day will also act as an executive producer. Senior VP of production Taylor Friedman and creative executive Apolline Berty are overseeing for Searchlight, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.
- This will mark Stanton’s return to live-action filmmaking, after previously helming 2012’s John Carter.
- The filmmaker has spent the last few years in the live-action realm, working on series such as Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, and most recently, the acclaimed Apple sci-fi series For All Mankind.