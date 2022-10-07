Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights returns for its third year but at a new venue. This year it will be coming to Island H2O, but still for the same incredible cause.

Named by USA Today the “Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando” when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a spectacular new venue – with more sparkle and excitement than ever before.

From November 11th, 2022 through January 1st, 2023, Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, FL, will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday experience.

Nightly entertainment will include performances by Dueling Pianos Jingle and Jangle and the strolling a cappella group Santa’s Dancing Reindeer, with DJ Jack Frost Ice Block Party leading an interactive holiday hits dance party.

The Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group will once again partner with Give Kids The World and Island H2O Water Park to produce the event.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights

Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights at Island H2O will once again benefit Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Discounts are available for groups of 25 or more, as well as Island H2O Water Park season pass holders. VIP experiences, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available.

Previously held on-site at Give Kids The World Village, Night of a Million Lights has been relocated this year to accommodate the influx of wish families to the Village – elevating the resort to pre-COVID occupancy levels.

Island H2O Water Park is located at 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747. For information about Night of a Million Lights sponsorships, volunteer engagement or vendor opportunities, visit www.gktw.org/lights

