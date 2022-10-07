According to Variety, Kimiko Glenn and H. Michael Croner have been cast as voice-over co-stars in the animated series Kiff.
What’s Happening:
- Orange Is the New Black star Kimiko Glenn and H. Michael Croner from Craig of the Creek have been cast as voice-over co-stars in Disney Branded Television’s upcoming animated series Kiff.
- This will premiere in 2023 on the Disney Channel.
- Glenn will be playing Kiff, who is described as "an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town."
- Barry, who will be voiced by Croner, is described as a "naive and lovable bestie."
- Creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal announced this casting news and teaser trailer at New York Comic-Con yesterday.
- According to Disney, Kiff was inspired by Heavens’ and Smal’s experiences growing up in South Africa.
- For each half-hour episode, it will have two 11-minute stories.
- Music will play an important role in the series and the show's logline states, "set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life alongside one another, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often eccentric community."
- You can see the teaser trailer below.