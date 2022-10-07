New Bag Policy in Effect at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain shared that there is a new bag policy in effect starting this month for the duration of Fright Fest.

What’s Happening:

Starting immediately, Six Flags Magic Mountain implemented a new bag policy.

For the duration of Fright Fest, Six Flags has implemented enhanced public safety measures, including x-ray screening of all bags and limiting bag size.

Bags, including backpacks and purses, must be no larger than 12″x 12″ x 6″ to enter the park.

Exceptions will be made for bags carried for medical reasons and diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.