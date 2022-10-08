20th Century Studios Will Adapt the YA Novel “Feed” Into Film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, YA Novel Feed will be adapted into a film.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has picked up the rights to M.T. Anderson’s seminal novel Feed. This is with 25-year old Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Kalu and Zachary Green as producer.
- Feed was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 Best YA Books of All Time.
- Anderson’s Feed is "set in a future dystopian America, where internet connections feed directly into the consumer’s brain. The plot centers on the unfolding love story between Titus Gray, an average kid on a weekend trip to the moon, and Violet Durn, a brainy girl who has decided to try to fight the feed."
- The novel from 2002 tackled ideas of consumerism, American decay, and data mining.
- This book received an honor from the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards for Fiction.
- Some said the book was dangerous and it made the American Library Association’s list of 100 most frequently banned and challenged books every year from 2010 to 2019.