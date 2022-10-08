Denuo Novo Introduces the New “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Poe Dameron Blue Squadron Premier Helmet Accessory Now Available for Pre-Order

The new Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Blue Squadron Premier Helmet Accessory is now available for pre-order from Denuo Novo.
- Denuo Novo is proud to offer the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Blue Squadron Premier Helmet Accessory for Pre-Order.
- New York Comic-Con attendees can head to Denuo Novo booth #2900 for more information!
- A Resistance starfighter ace, Poe Dameron is one of Leia Organa’s most-trusted operatives. He can fly anything – which is fortunate given how often his headstrong nature leads him into trouble.
- Poe leads the attack that destroys Starkiller Base, but soon finds himself on the run from the First Order.
- This helmet accessory includes details recreated using 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from the original screen-used production assets.
- Outer shell is made of fiberglass and features Poe Dameron's Blue Squadron helmet markings.
- Fully lined interior, complete with removeable adjustment pillows.
- Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.
- Helmet fits up to a size 8 US hat size.
- This helmet accessory is expected to be in stock in Q1 (January-March) 2023.