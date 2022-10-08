National Geographic Announces Limited IMAX Screenings of “Fire Of Love”

According to Deadline, National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon announced that they will be bringing Fire of Love to select Imax locations on October 16th and 17th.
What’s Happening:
- This includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Washington DC.
- This film explores the story of research scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who devoted their lives to studying active volcanoes.
- This documentary has won many awards, starting when it premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it claimed the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award.
- It was given the title of best documentary at the Independent Film Festival of Boston, the Annapolis Film Festival, and DocsBarcelona.
- The film continued to win awards at Visions du Réel in Switzerland, as well as two prizes at the Seattle International Film Festival and the Best Feature Award at the International Wildlife Film Festival.
The filmmakers will also be participating in Q&As Following some of the IMAX screenings:
- In Los Angeles on Sunday, October 16th at the AMC Century City Imax, the special screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July.
- In New York on Sunday, October 16th at AMC Lincoln Square, co-editor Erin Casper will be on hand to speak about the film.
- On Monday, October 17th director Sara Dosa will be joined for a Q&A by co-editor Jocelyne Chaput in San Francisco at the AMC Metreon.
What They’re Saying:
- “Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes,” a description of the film notes. “For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world… Fire of Love tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.”
- “It’s incredible. None of us ever expected anything like this to happen,” producer and co-writer Shane Boris said of Fire of Love’s box office success. “We made this sort of collage film in a house all together, ordering take out — that kind of vibe. To have it reach the world and more importantly touch this amount of people, I think is a dream come true for us.”