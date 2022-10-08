National Geographic Announces Limited IMAX Screenings of “Fire Of Love”

According to Deadline, National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon announced that they will be bringing Fire of Love to select Imax locations on October 16th and 17th.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon have announced that Fire of Love will be coming to select IMAX locations on October 16th and 17th.

will be coming to select IMAX locations on October 16th and 17th. This includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Washington DC.

This film explores the story of research scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who devoted their lives to studying active volcanoes.

This documentary has won many awards, starting when it premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it claimed the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award.

It was given the title of best documentary at the Independent Film Festival of Boston, the Annapolis Film Festival, and DocsBarcelona.

The film continued to win awards at Visions du Réel in Switzerland, as well as two prizes at the Seattle International Film Festival and the Best Feature Award at the International Wildlife Film Festival.

The filmmakers will also be participating in Q&As Following some of the IMAX screenings:

In Los Angeles on Sunday, October 16th at the AMC Century City Imax, the special screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July.

In New York on Sunday, October 16th at AMC Lincoln Square, co-editor Erin Casper will be on hand to speak about the film.

On Monday, October 17th director Sara Dosa will be joined for a Q&A by co-editor Jocelyne Chaput in San Francisco at the AMC Metreon.

What They’re Saying: