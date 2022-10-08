Three New Marvel Comics Series Revealed at New York Comic Con

In addition to the special anthology one-shot “Marvel’s Voices: Wakanda Forever,” the Marvel’s Voices: The World Outside Your Window panel at New York Comic Con just revealed three all-new limited series coming in February! Launching during Black History Month, these series will spotlight iconic and newly introduced Black heroes in thrilling sagas brought to the page by an all-star lineup of Black creators.

Introduced earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, the daughter of Blade

Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say–it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her… she's about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as Blade!

Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel Super Hero 54 years in the making in “Silver Surfer: Ghost Light!”

Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is Ghost Light?