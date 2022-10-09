“Catacylsm” Cover, New YA Anthology Book and More “Star Wars: The High Republic” News Revealed at New York Comic Con

With New York Comic Con going on right now, the “Star Wars: The High Republic” panel gave us a slew of announcements and reveals for Star Wars fans to get excited about.

First up, we got our first look at the cover for the upcoming book

by Lydia Kang. Cataclysm arrives in April 2023.

A teaser image for Tessa Gratton's

brings us to Batuu, the familiar planet from Quest for Planet X also arrives in April 2023.

The cover was also revealed for

by Cavan Scott and it gives a look at Marda Ro flanked by a pair of Jedi. Path of Vengeance arrives May 2023.

Some new character art was revealed for Phase II of the relaunch of Star Wars: The High Republic flagship comic series.

A look at

features the return of Burryaga. Star Wars: The High Republic: Yoda and the Younglings arrives in October 2023.

We also got our first look at the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi arrives in February 2023.

Star Wars: The Edge of Balance: Precedent, a continuation of the popular Edge of Balanca manga, will arrive in May 2023 and will be written by Daniel José Older and Tomio Ogata.