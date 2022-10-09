“Catacylsm” Cover, New YA Anthology Book and More “Star Wars: The High Republic” News Revealed at New York Comic Con

With New York Comic Con going on right now, the “Star Wars: The High Republic” panel gave us a slew of announcements and reveals for Star Wars fans to get excited about.
- First up, we got our first look at the cover for the upcoming book Cataclysm by Lydia Kang.
- Cataclysm arrives in April 2023.
- A teaser image for Tessa Gratton’s Quest for Planet X brings us to Batuu, the familiar planet from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Quest for Planet X also arrives in April 2023.
- The cover was also revealed for Path of Vengeance by Cavan Scott and it gives a look at Marda Ro flanked by a pair of Jedi.
- Path of Vengeance arrives May 2023.
- Some new character art was revealed for Phase II of the relaunch of Star Wars: The High Republic flagship comic series.
- A look at Star Wars: The High Republic: Yoda and the Younglings features the return of Burryaga.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Yoda and the Younglings arrives in October 2023.
- We also got our first look at the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi arrives in February 2023.
- Star Wars: The Edge of Balance: Precedent, a continuation of the popular Edge of Balanca manga, will arrive in May 2023 and will be written by Daniel José Older and Tomio Ogata.
- And finally, a group of Star Wars: The High Republic authors will team up for a an anthology of tales written for a YA audience arriving in July 2023.