Exciting Announcements During the Women of Marvel Panel at New York Comic Con

This year at New York Comic-Con, there were lots of announcements at the Women of Marvel Panel.

What’s Happening:

The Women of Marvel return to New York! On Sunday, October 9, an impressive line-up of Marvel talent assembled to discuss what’s next for Marvel’s woman-led titles.

On the panel, writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché was joined by Marvel’s Digital Media Executive Director and co-host of Women of Marvel Podcast Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz.

The lively discussion kicked off with the exciting news that the new season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Thursday, November 3rd!

Audience members were the first to learn the theme of the new season is “The Super Power of Mentorship.”

Some of the Panel’s Biggest Announcements:

The Women of Marvel anthology returns in March 2023 with the Women of Marvel #1 (2023) one-shot.

(2023) one-shot. Rogue & Gambit #1 , a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips, art by Carlos Gomez, on sale March 2023.

, a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips, art by Carlos Gomez, on sale March 2023. X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1 , a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, art by Edgar Salazar, on sale March 2023.

, a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, art by Edgar Salazar, on sale March 2023. Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1 written by Tini Howard, penciled by Vasco Georgiev, and cover by Erica D’Urso, on sale February 2023.

