Exciting Announcements During the Women of Marvel Panel at New York Comic Con

This year at New York Comic-Con, there were lots of announcements at the Women of Marvel Panel.
What’s Happening:
- The Women of Marvel return to New York! On Sunday, October 9, an impressive line-up of Marvel talent assembled to discuss what’s next for Marvel’s woman-led titles.
- On the panel, writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché was joined by Marvel’s Digital Media Executive Director and co-host of Women of Marvel Podcast Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz.
- The lively discussion kicked off with the exciting news that the new season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Thursday, November 3rd!
- Audience members were the first to learn the theme of the new season is “The Super Power of Mentorship.”
Some of the Panel’s Biggest Announcements:
- The Women of Marvel anthology returns in March 2023 with the Women of Marvel #1 (2023) one-shot.
- Rogue & Gambit #1, a limited series written by Stephanie Phillips, art by Carlos Gomez, on sale March 2023.
- X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1, a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, art by Edgar Salazar, on sale March 2023.
- Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1 written by Tini Howard, penciled by Vasco Georgiev, and cover by Erica D’Urso, on sale February 2023.
Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics Including:
- X-Men Unlimited #56, by writer and artist Jason Loo, available October 10.
- Marvel’s Voices: Nova #20 written by Terry Blas, art by Bruno Oliveira, available October 12.
- Love Unlimited: Wolverine #19 written by Sean Kelley McKeever, art by Diógenes Neves, available October 13.
- Avengers Unlimited #15, written by Jim Zub, art by Enid Balam, available October 11.
- Marvel Unlimited’s T.E.S.T. Kitchen #3 returns tomorrow with an all-new issue by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach. And just in time for Halloween, Marvel Unlimited will release a T.E.S.T. Kitchen Halloween Special on October 31.
- For the latest news and more information on Women of Marvel, please visit marvel.com/women-of-marvel.