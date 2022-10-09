FX’s Kindred will be premiering exclusively on Hulu December 13th with all eight episodes. This is based on the profoundly influential novel by Octavia E. Butler.

FX’s Kindred , the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s profoundly influential novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13th exclusively on Hulu.

The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.

But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.

An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

