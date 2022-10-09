FX’s Kindred will be premiering exclusively on Hulu December 13th with all eight episodes. This is based on the profoundly influential novel by Octavia E. Butler.
What's Happening:
- FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s profoundly influential novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13th exclusively on Hulu.
- The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.
About Kindred:
- Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own.
- But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.
- An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.
Cast:
- Mallori Johnson as Dana James
- Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin
- Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin
- Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin
- Austin Smith as Luke
- David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin
- Sophina Brown as Sarah
- Sheria Irving as Olivia