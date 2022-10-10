20th Century’s “Barbarian’ Available for Digital Libraries Beginning October 25th

20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s Barbarian, the scariest movie of the year, is set to be released for digital home collections on October 25th.
- 20th Century Studios and New Regency present Barbarian, the scariest movie of the year. From writer/director Zach Cregger, and noted horror producer Roy Lee (The Ring, The Grudge, and It) comes a film both critics and audiences are raving about. The “exquisitely crafted scary story” (Simon Abrams, The Wrap) is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans can enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features when the film arrives on all major digital platforms October 25th.
- Arriving in Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.
Bonus Features:
- Featurette
- Behind Barbarian – Director Zach Cregger and the cast and crew discuss both the unique and familiar horror elements that make Barbarian terrifying and reveal the inspiration behind the horrific tale.
- Deleted Scenes
- Bonnie
- Doug Extended
- Tess Calls Marcus
- The Rat
Cast:
- Georgina Campbell as Tess
- Bill Skarsgard as Keith
- Justin Long as AJ
- Matthew Patrick Davis as “The Mother”
- Richard Brake as Frank
- Jaymes Butler as Andre
- Kurt Braunohler as Doug
