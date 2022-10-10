Former Network Head Robert Greenblatt Brining “Death at Penn State” Limited Series To Hulu

Former network head Robert Greenblatt is bringing the tragic tale of a fraternity hazing gone wrong to Hulu in a limited series, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Former network head, Robert Greenblatt, is reportedly developing a limited series for Hulu adapted from an article in The Atlantic, “Death at a Penn State Fraternity” by Caitlin Flanagan.

“Death at a Penn State Fraternity” by Caitlin Flanagan. The project, currently titled Death at Penn State , based on a true story, has the log line: “A limited series that explores fraternity life and specifically tells the story of Tim Piazza who fought for his life for 12 hours before his Beta Theta Pi brothers called 911. By then it was too late.”

, based on a true story, has the log line: “A limited series that explores fraternity life and specifically tells the story of Tim Piazza who fought for his life for 12 hours before his Beta Theta Pi brothers called 911. By then it was too late.” Greenblatt will executive produce under his The Green Room production banner, with Jon Wu of Green Room co-executive producing, and Joe Hortua serving as writer and executive producer on the series. The Atlantic and Flanagan will also executive produce. Kevin Bray will direct and executive produce. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

and Flanagan will also executive produce. Kevin Bray will direct and executive produce. Lionsgate Television is the studio. Greenblatt was formerly the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment as well as the long-serving chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, shepherding hit shows like This Is Us, The Blacklist, The Good Place, and a slate of hit live musicals. He was also president of Showtime from 2003-2010, when the network aired critically-acclaimed shows like Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Shameless, and The Tudors.

What They’re Saying:

Jim and Evelyn Piazza: “We are grateful and fully supportive of Lionsgate and Hulu taking on this project related to our son’s tragic and very preventable death. Given the reckless and deplorable behavior of fraternity members and their advisors, the lack of oversight by the University and the National Fraternity and the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings that continue five plus years later, we feel this is a story that must be told to prevent similar incidents from happening to another young man (or woman) and their family.”

“We are grateful and fully supportive of Lionsgate and Hulu taking on this project related to our son’s tragic and very preventable death. Given the reckless and deplorable behavior of fraternity members and their advisors, the lack of oversight by the University and the National Fraternity and the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings that continue five plus years later, we feel this is a story that must be told to prevent similar incidents from happening to another young man (or woman) and their family.” Robert Greenblatt: “I appreciate Lionsgate and Hulu for taking on the tragedy of Tim Piazza’s death due to a careless hazing incident at Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity in 2017. It resulted in one of the largest criminal indictments against a fraternity and its members in recent U.S. history. While hazing is illegal, there continue to be similar incidents around the country each year, and we want this to be a cautionary tale. Tim’s bereaved parents, Jim and Evelyn, are now crusaders for reform, and last year the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law was passed. We all hope this will be drama with a purpose.”