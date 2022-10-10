Maleficent, Baymax and More Featured in Wave 3 of Disney Mirrorverse Action Figures

Disney’s Mirrorverse has come to McFarlane Toys as the company introduces four new figures to their line of collectibles. Two Disney bad guys, one hero and one questionable character have joined the fight and fans can pre-order all of their favorites on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Forget the multiverse, the Mirrorverse is where it’s all happening! Fans of the Disney mobile game will love the latest additions to the lineup as four more character figures come to Entertainment Earth

Create space in your display case this winter for the next wave that includes:

The next wave of Disney Mirrorverse figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Figures are expected to ship in December 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth