Eva Longoria Visits Disneyland Paris During Their Disney Halloween Festival

Disneyland Paris has kicked off their Disney Halloween Festival and even celebrities like Eva Longoria are getting in on the spooky fun!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the launch of Disney Halloween Festival that will be held until November 6, Eva Longoria took advantage of a family stay in France to come and shiver at Disneyland Paris.

In a wickedly fun atmosphere, the actress ventured into the alleys of the Park to meet the Disney Villains. She then struck a pose with her son and Maleficent before wiggling to the rhythm of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration Cavalcade that returned triumphantly this year.

Eva Longoria enjoyed a moment at the foot of Sleeping Beauty Castle and in attractions such as Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains. A fa-boo-lous day that she wanted to share in pictures with her 9 millions fans on Instagram.

From the moment they enter, guests at Disneyland Paris will be surrounded by the familiar and immersive Halloween décor of the Disneyland Halloween Festival, including 50 new smiling pumpkins designed especially for the occasion, lanterns, friendly spooks, and joyful skeletons that are up to three meters high! And Castle Stage has been completely repainted and decorated with 500 meters of floral garlands.

For the very first time, guests will be able to enjoy the atmosphere in all Disney Hotels, as they have also been given a Halloween touch for the occasion with garlands and other autumn lanterns, and even giant pumpkins (up to 3.2 meters high) at some hotels.

Adding to the scary fun, Disneyland Park will be packed with Disney Villains (including Maleficent, Captain Hook, the Queen of Hearts, Jafar, etc.). Trick or treat?! Disney Villains always have more than one prank to pull on guests… who dare to meet them! Plus, it just so happens that this year, the Royal Castle Stage will become the Disney Villains’ regular haunt. They will use this location to put themselves in the limelight for better… or for laughs! After making an appearance on stage, they will meet and interact with guests. And perhaps bump into Donald in his new wicked costume, at weekends and on school holidays.

Mickey’s Halloween Celebration will return triumphantly after a two-year absence. During this wild cavalcade, Disney Characters —who will be decked out in their most boo-tiful Halloween costumes— will celebrate the beginning of autumn in a festive and colourful atmosphere. Mickey will also have fun surprising guests from his jaw-dropping “Mickey’s Illusion Manor” float, which will feature some playful spooks! The cavalcade will run every day at Disneyland Park.

New! This year, Disney Villains have one last mesmerising surprise in store for guests: Nightfall with Disney Villains, which will take place before the Disney D-Light drone show and Disney Illuminations. Their devious plan will consist of coming out of the shadows to temporarily take over Sleeping Beauty Castle, for a special moment.

For those looking to get goosebumps, Disneyland Paris is the place to be, as the resort is home to attractions for guests of all ages! Little guests can test their courage in attractions such as Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth or La Tanière du Dragon.

Will the most daring guests be bold enough to trespass into the iconic Phantom Manor with their families? In this derelict mansion, phosphorescent spirits are too busy enjoying their feast and waltzing in the large dining room to pay attention to their guests. Ready to attend this great ghostly ball?

Next head to Walt Disney Studios Park to experience an exhilarating adventure alongside friends inside the infamous Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. With its impressive 13-floor drop, darkened rooms and scary ghosts, this attraction will transport guests to another dimension!