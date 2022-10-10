Comedian Sonia Denis Reportedly Added To Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart”

The new Marvel original series at Disney+, Ironheart, has added comedian Sonia Denis to its cast, according to Variety.

Ironheart, a new series from Marvel Studios set for Disney+, has reportedly added comedian Sonia Denis to its cast, joining series lead Dominique Thorne and cast members Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross among others.

The show, announced last month at the D23 Expo, follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Sonia was named one of Vulture's Comics to Watch. She was a writer on Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO. Her writing has also been featured in The New Yorker and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency . Sonia co-starred in the Emmy nominated web series Brown Girls and has also appeared on Adult Swim’s BIRDGIRL , HBO’s High Maintenance , Netflix’s Bojack Horseman , and The New Negroes on Comedy Central.

on HBO. Her writing has also been featured in and . Sonia co-starred in the Emmy nominated web series and has also appeared on Adult Swim’s , HBO’s , Netflix’s and on Comedy Central. Chinaka Hodge is the head writer on Ironheart, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors on the series. Ryan Coogler’s Proximity company is producing the show, and he will share executive producer credits alongside Hodge, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian in addition to Marvel Studios brass including Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.