ABC News Announces Phil Lipof As Correspondent

ABC News has announced that Phil Lipof will become a full-time correspondent, with News President Kim Godwin sending a note with the announcement to the entire news division.

What’s Happening:

I am pleased to share that Phil Lipof is now a full-time New York-based correspondent for ABC News.

Phil walked through ABC News’ doors in Aug. 2021 as a freelance correspondent, and since then, he’s reported for “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Good Morning America,” ABC News Live, “Nightline” and more.

Phil is a smart, dogged journalist. Just days before the war in Ukraine started, Phil traveled to Poland to report on what developed into a devastating refugee crisis. While in Poland, he spent three weeks anchoring in the field for ABC News Live, reporting on those seeking safety as they crossed the border. Phil was also on the ground in Uvalde, Texas, in the wake of the tragic school shooting. On a personal note, Phil’s love for music and songwriting inspired his ABC News Live series, “The Prime Playlist,” which goes in-depth with musicians about their personal stories and how they create music.

Prior to ABC, Phil was the main anchor of the Boston NBC affiliate as well as anchor and reporter for Boston’s WCVB. He served as an anchor/reporter at WABC here in New York for eight years and as an anchor at WHDH in Boston, alongside his wife, Juli. Phil has received Emmy and Murrow Awards for his work and has been on the frontlines of major stories, including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Boston Marathon bombing. Over the course of his career, while covering the happier side of news, he’s interviewed every living member of Led Zeppelin, jumped out of a plane with the Army’s Golden Nights, and played guitar with O.A.R. live on stage in front of thousands of their fans.

We are so happy to have Phil as part of our ABC News family. Please join me in congratulating him on his well-deserved position!